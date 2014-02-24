  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung and PayPal will let you use the Galaxy S5 to pay for goods: Here's how it works

|
  Samsung and PayPal will let you use the Galaxy S5 to pay for goods: Here's how it works
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy S5 and revealed that the phone's fingerprint scanner will work with PayPal to authorise payments for items within the browser. PayPal has now released a video to show off the fingerprint authentication process.

Samsung and PayPal announced today that they have collaborated in order to let Galaxy S5 users login and shop at any store that accepts PayPal on mobile, using only their fingerprint. This makes PayPal the first payments company to support Samsung’s mobile fingerprint authentication technology. So, how does PayPal fingerprint authentication work on the Galaxy S5?

Once PayPal is selected as the payment method, and it recognises a user with a registered print, all it takes is a digit swipe and you've paid. During our hands-on with the Galaxy S5, we described the process as "scarily easy, but effective". The video below shows exactly how consumers can login to PayPal mobile with their fingerprint to pay in stores.

READ:Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S5 review

Starting in April, probably when the Galaxy S5 launches on 11 April, PayPal fingerprint authentication will be available on the Galaxy S5 in 26 markets globally, including the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong and Russia.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Huawei Mate 20 specs, release date, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
  2. LG V40 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 launch incoming following FCC filing
  4. IFA 2018: What to expect from Berlin's giant tech show
  5. iOS 12 first impressions: What's Apple's new iPhone and iPad software like?
  1. Asus ZenFone 5 now available to pre-order with a limited time discount
  2. Asus ZenFone 5 initial review: Is this the phone to take Asus to the big time?
  3. LG G7 ThinQ review: A solid flagship competitor
  4. Nokia 6.1 Plus name shows up Google ARCore device list
  5. iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
Comments