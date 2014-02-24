  Samsung Galaxy S5 lands with 5.1-inch display, integrated fitness functions

Samsung has announced its new flagship smartphone the Samsung Galaxy S5 at its Samsung Unpacked 5 event at Mobile World Congress 2014.

As specs continue to climb, Samsung has innovated in new areas to keep the S5 fresh. New extras include a fingerprint scanner on the home button, a heart rate sensor on the back and smart modes for the 16-megapixel camera.

Most impressive of all is the Download Booster feature that uses both LTE and Wi-Fi at the same time for super fast connections.

Specs on the Galaxy S5 are top end. Power comes from a 2.5GHz quad-core chipset backed by 2GB of RAM. Onboard storage is either 16GB or 32GB storage with microSD expansion.

On the front there's a 5.1-inch Super AMOLED display offering 1920 x 1080 pixels, not seeing the jump to 2K that many had rumoured.

On the rear of the Galaxy S5 is a heart rate sensor that sits perfectly where your index finger rests when holding the handset normally. This can be used for independant measuring or to add to your S Health 3.0 app for a complete picture of your health levels throughout the day.

The front of the Galaxy S5 looks like it features the usual home button but it's actually a fingerprint scanner. Unlike the iPhone 5S, which requires a press, to unlock, this requires a swipe down. This can also be used when buying items with PayPal as a secure means of verifying your account and identity.

The 16-megapixel camera on the Samsung Galaxy S5 is capable of shooting 4K UHD video. A new HDR Live mode has been added which allows users to see HDR correcting a picture live on the screen. So if shooting into bright light has darkened the rest of the shot a quick tap of HDR and the brightened, more balanced, end result can be seen before taking the shot.

Another extra is a Lytro-like depth setting. This, like on a Nokia, allows you to shoot an object in the foreground then choose to focus on it, the background or both after the shot has been taken.

The Android 4.4 KitKat OS homepage, when swiped right, now takes users directly to My Magazine, much like Google's Nexus 5 now takes users to the Google Now screen.

It's all wrapped into a bundle that adds water resistance with an IP67 rating.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 will launch globally on 11 April. Pricing is yet to be revealed.