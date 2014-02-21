  Samsung Galaxy S5 teaser video drops several adjectives, hints at camera software features, weatherproofing, and more

Samsung's Unpacked event at Mobile World Congress 2014 is just around the corner, but that hasn't stopped the company from releasing a new teaser video for its next flagship smartphone expected to unveil in Barcelona.

Although the Galaxy S5 hasn't been officially announced, Samsung's teaser video has given us a few hints about what the device might feature. The video flashes words like "fit", "wet", "outdoor", "alive", "focus", "selfie", "creative", and 30 other words alongside the number "5" in superscript.

All of these fleeting adjectives suggested the next Galaxy could sport new fitness features, maybe even weatherproofing, and enhanced camera software. Speaking of camera software, much of the teaser video also slowed down at points and then resumed at normal speed.

This cinematic effect seemed to indicate the Galaxy S5 might include one of the iPhone's most coveted camera features: slow-motion video. Although that's just speculation. The Galaxy S4 kind of has slow mo - but it doesn't record in 720p high resolution at 120 FPS like the iPhone 5S.

Samsung's video, posted on Friday via YouTube, is clearly a wide-ranging hint that leaves much to the imagination. You don't even get a glimpse of the upcoming smartphone. Then again, it succeeded in teasing us. MWC 2014, which kicks off 24 February, can't come soon enough.