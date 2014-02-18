Samsung unveils KitKat update plans for phones and tablets in the US
Samsung has released a full list on Tuesday detailing which of its devices in the US are getting the latest version of Google's mobile OS, Android 4.4 KitKat.
Samsung hasn't revealed a timeline for when each device will get the update. It will depend on the carrier and product, with rollouts beginning Tuesday, and some others taking months.
The Galaxy S4, Galaxy S4 mini, Galaxy S4 Active, Galaxy S4 Zoom, Galaxy S III, Galaxy S III mini, Galaxy Note II, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Mega, Galaxy Light, Galaxy Note 8.0, Galaxy Note 10.1, Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 Edition, and Galaxy Tab 3, will all be receiving the KitKat software.
Noticeably absent from the list is the older Galaxy S II.
READ: Android 4.4 KitKat review
The KitKat update brings refinements to Android, including a refreshed interface, translucent navigation and status bars, wireless printing capabilities, and optimisations for speed and performance.
Furthermore, there is an added integrated location menu that enables users to activate GPS, Wi-Fi and mobile networks, while also checking the battery usage of apps running location service capabilities. Enhanced Messaging is found on Samsung's custom TouchWiz as well, enabling users to choose between Messages or Hangouts as their preferred default messaging application, and select from a larger assortment of updated Emoji icons.
Samsung hasn't detailed which devices are getting the updates first. It may be worth going to: About device > Software Update > Check for update.
“Samsung UK will announce rollout plans for Android 4.4 in due course," the company told Pocket-lint in a statement.
