Samsung's new LED components could improve Galaxy S5 flash and hint at April launch

Samsung has announced a refresh of its LED component solutions for mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets.

It will be showing the new line-up and each component's capabilities during Mobile World Congress, but with one of the benefits of new reflector-integrated flash LEDs being a wider field of view, this could mean that the Galaxy S5 smartphone will have a dramatically improved flash over previous generations.

In addition, Samsung has revealed that the new LEDs will enter full production in March, so if they are to make it into the Galaxy S5, that phone is unlikely to hit the streets before April.

The main component in question is the 3432 1.8t (FH341A). It delivers over 165 lux at 1A and minimum Colour Rendering Index (CRI) of 80. In real terms, this is designed to improve photos in daylight as well as at night. It includes its own optics and diffusion features.

Samsung itself confirms that the 3432 1.8t will appear in smartphones this year. It really just comes down to how quickly it will be available as to whether it will make it into the new flagship phone in time. If not, you can bet it will appear in the Galaxy Note 4.

Another reflector-integrated flash LED component, the 3432 1.4t (FH341B), has been designed for mobile manufacturers looking to include extra-slim LED solutions. It is only 1.4mm thick so ideal for smartphones and tablets thinner than 7mm. It provides a minimum luminance level of 165 lux.

Other LEDs feature in the new range, some with even greater light properties. Pocket-lint will bring you more from MWC itself.