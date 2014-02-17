  Samsung Galaxy Core LTE announced, also known as Galaxy Core 4G

Samsung has announced a 4G smartphone aimed at those who want the benefit of faster data speeds, but are on a tight budget.

The Galaxy Core LTE (to be called Galaxy Core 4G in some regions) will come with a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 4.5-inch 960 x 540 PLS TFT screen, 5-megapixel rear camera and 0.3-megapixel snapper on the front.

It has 8GB of internal storage, with 1GB of RAM. A microSD card slot allows for expansion by up to a further 64GB.

The screen might not be Full HD (or HD full stop) but you will be able to record 1080p video on the phone at 30 frames per second, to be played back on a compatible display. Wi-Fi, DLNA support, Bluetooth 4.0 and NFC are all to be found on the Core LTE too.

It comes with only Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean from the box, but a healthy array of Samsung proprietary apps are pre-installed, including S Translator, S Voice and S Travel.

The battery is 2,100mAh and measurements are 132.9 x 66.3 x 9.8mm.

The Samsung Galaxy Core LTE will be available across Europe, Russia and some regions in Asia in both white and black. Pricing and specific regional details will be announced soon.