  Samsung Galaxy S5 box snapped revealing 20MP camera, 3GB RAM and 5.25-inch 2560 x 1440 display

The Samsung Galaxy S5 specifications have been leaked in what is claimed to be a photo of the handset's box. This appears to support rumours so far, suggesting we can expect the handset to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress on 24 February.

The photo was sent to the Samsunggalaxys5 site by an anonymous tipster. The specs mentioned on the box show the S5 will come with a 2.5GHz quad core processor, probably the Snapdragon 800, which is backed by 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM. The screen should be 5.25-inches with a stunning 2560 x 1440 resolution (560ppi) Super AMOLED display.

The camera has been in debate as rumours pointed in different directions. It looks like we're getting the one we wanted with a 20-megapixel camera. Although if this is 4:3 aspect ratio that will translate to a 16-megapixel camera at 16:9. It also only appears to shoot 1080p video rather than 4K UHD.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 benchmark leak reveals specs including 16-megapixel camera

The battery is 3000mAh, a step up from the 2600mAh juice pack found in the current Galaxy S4. Though with a larger, higher-resolution display and more powerful processor this will likely translate to the same day or two of use most phones deliver now.

The operating system is claimed to be Android 4.4. KitKat. Although this is expected there's no confirmation from the photo itself, just the site who received it.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 should also feature an IR Smart Remote, GPS and GLONASS, and LTE with up to 150Mbps downloads. Expect the official reveal at Mobile World Congress on 24 February where Pocket-lint will be in attendance to bring you the first hands-on experience.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 release date, rumours and everything you need to know