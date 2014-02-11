  Samsung Unpacked 5 live stream invite teases new TouchWiz design for Galaxy S5

Mobile World Congress is just a couple of weeks away and so, therefore, is Samsung's Unpacked 5 press event. It is widely believed that on Monday 24 February the company will unveil its new flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S5, and with it a new, much-leaked version of the TouchWiz user interface.

A further tip of the hat in that direction comes from Samsung itself, with an invitation to the live stream of the event showing elements of the new design.

Posted on Twitter by Samsung Mobile's global channel, the teaser gives the date and details of when and where to tune into the webcast. It also shows a range of icons that match previous leaked screengrabs allegedly taken of the new UI. In particular, the flat - dare we say it - iOS 7 or Google+ style design matches the microphone icon shown on the new version of S Voice leaked last week.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 S Voice update, with TouchWiz elements, shown-off early

In addition, the running person icon looks very much like the new S Health app design, as revealed a couple of weeks ago.

READ: Samsung to unveil revamped S Health app with new version of TouchWiz on Galaxy S5

Thankfully, we don't have to wait too long to see the end result and get official confirmation of the launch of one of the most hotly awaited phones of the year. And Pocket-lint will be in Barcelona to bring you all the news and hands-on reviews, so keep 'em peeled.