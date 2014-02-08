  Samsung 'Huron' Windows Phone crosses FCC desk, headed for Verizon

The unannounced Samsung 'Huron', or SM-W750V, has crossed the desk of the FCC, confirming its existence just in case you had any shred of doubt.

The FCC document didn't reveal too many details about the supposed 5-inch handset, but does indicate Verizon will soon be getting its first Windows Phone-based Samsung handset for the first time in over a year.

Details are still slim, but according to the US regulator we'll find NFC, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and global 3G connectivity present on the Huron.

EvLeaks shared a photo of the Huron on his Twitter account earlier this week, showing a handset with a similar look to the original Galaxy S handset that ran Android. The Huron is expected to carry a quad-core Snapdragon processor and Adreno 305 graphics processor, and it will also carry the standard Samsung features with the side power button, volume rocker, slim bezel and likely plastic body.

Samsung will be presenting at Mobile World Congress in late-February, where we may see an unveiling of the handset. Verizon is the largest carrier in the US, and a Windows Phone in its stores could not only have huge benefits for Microsoft's mobile market share, but please a few customers on the carrier who have been wanting to join the Windows Phone crowd.