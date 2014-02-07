  Samsung Galaxy S4 and S4 Mini Black Editions announced for the UK

Black Editions of the Samsung Galaxy S4 and S4 Mini are coming to the UK, Samsung has announced. The Black Edition handsets were originally announced for release in Russia without a UK release planned.

They are essentially the same as the current S4 and S4 Mini but with a faux leather backs and black bezels. The Black Editions come pre-loaded with eight wallpapers for home and lock screens along with new, exclusive ringtones.

The Galaxy S4 is the GT-I9505 variant with a Qualcomm chip, meaning it has a 1.9GHz Snapdragon 600 processor. The S4 also has a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

As for the S4 Mini, it has the same 1.7GHz Snapdragon 400 processor as the original. Other S4 Mini specs include a 4.3-inch screen, 1.5GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage and 8-megapixel camera.

There's no word on UK pricing or availability, but we'd expect the pricing to be similar to the existing models. The change is design is interesting, as it reflects the sytling on the Galaxy Note 3 and recent Tab Pro models, perhaps suggesting that this will also be the design for the Samsung Galaxy S5, which is expected to launch at the end of February.

