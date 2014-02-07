  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S5 benchmark leak reveals specs including 16-megapixel camera

Benchmark shots said to be of thSamsung Galaxy S5 have appeared on AnTuTu and reveal a 16-megapixel camera.

We're taking this all with a large helping of salt as the device name is blacked out on the photos. But if the source is telling the truth, it's a respectable score at 35666.

The alleged Samsung Galaxy S5 comes with a 2.5GHz Snapdragon 800 chip and 2GB of RAM. There's a 1080p display, 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. These specs seem a little average for Sammy's new flagship handset, and the lack of temperature and humidity sensors, that S Health relies upon, seem suspicious.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 release date, rumours and everything you need to know

The source claims this is one of Samsung's "mules" which are sent to carriers for testing - so it might not be the finished model.

Samsung should unveil the Galaxy S5 at its Unpacked event during Mobile World Congress on 24 February.

READ: Samsung schedules Unpacked 5 event for 24 February, Galaxy S5 unveil hinted

samsung galaxy s5 benchmark leak reveals specs including 16 megapixel camera image 2
