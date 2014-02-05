Samsung Galaxy S5 could feature swipe fingerprint reader, built in-house

The Samsung Galaxy S5 smartphone should be unveiled at Mobile World Congress during Samsung Unpacked on 24 February. According to industry insiders it will feature a swipe fingerprint sensor that's built in-house at Samsung.

Korean news website ETNews claims industry sources have revealed the fingerprint sensor is coming on the Samsung Galaxy S5. Unlike Apple's Touch ID scanner, this won't be a touch-and-hold affair but rather a swipe recognition system - which sounds similar to the LG G2 unlock button, but with recognition.

The source claims Samsung is able to manufacture this easily at its Vietnamese plant which is currently responsible for camera module production. This, it claims, will allow Samsung to more effectively control its output to avoid any shortages.

The Korean translation isn't clear but it sounds like the module will fit behind glass allowing it to be built into the screen across a range of Samsung devices.

Expect to see Samsung unveil the Galaxy S5 on 24 February in Barcelona where Pocket-lint will be on hand to cover everything live.

