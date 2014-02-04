  Samsung Huron Windows Phone leaked ahead of Mobile World Congress 2014

The Samsung Huron, or SM-W750V, has been spotted in the real world following word of its existence last night. And we're expecting to see it at Mobile World Congress at the end of the month.

Of course the Huron has an obvious Windows Start button front and centre denoting this will be powered by Windows Phone 8.1 OS. The leakster responsible for the image, @evleaks, also claims this phone will come with a quad-core Snapdragon CPU and Adreno 305 GPU.

The Windows Phone 8.1 OS should mean three lines of tiles on the screen, support for that quad core processor and a screen resolution at 1920 x 1080.

Everything else about the image is standard Samsung with the side power button, volume rocker, slim bezel and likely plastic body. Expect to see this unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February.

