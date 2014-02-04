  Samsung schedules Unpacked 5 event for 24 February, Galaxy S5 unveil hinted

Samsung has revealed it will be holding its first Unpacked event of 2014 on 24 February in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress. The company sent an invitation to members of the media on Monday.

Samsung's Unpacked events are typically used for its big product unveilings. The invitation contains the number five, hinting the Galaxy S5 flagship smartphone may be revealed at the mobile-focused event.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 release date, rumours and everything you need to know

Samsung is said to be releasing two versions of the Galaxy S5, both carrying a 5.2-inch display and plastic body. The "Prime" model is said to have a 1440 x 2560 resolution with a 565ppi pixel density, and the "Standard" model could have a 1080 x 1920 pixel density with 423ppi. The "Prime" version is said to feature a 32-bit octa-core Samsung Exynos 5430 processor, and the "Standard" model is said to feature a 32-bit quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor.

The Galaxy S5 is also rumoured to carry a fingerprint scanner, 3GB of RAM, a 16-megapixel rear-camera, 2-megapixel front-facing camera, 3D gesture support, and a 2850mAh battery. We've previously seen a more polished TouchWiz user-interface leaked for the next-generation handset.

Samsung confirmed in January the Samsung Galaxy S5 will be launched around March or April, along with a redesigned Galaxy Gear smartwatch. The Galaxy Gear reportedly features a curved screen and a new design that will be less bulky.

"When we release our S5 device, you can also expect a Gear successor with more advanced functions, and the bulky design will also be improved," said Lee Young Hee, executive vice-president of Samsung’s mobile business, in January.