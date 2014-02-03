  Samsung 'planning new Windows Phone for Verizon'

Samsung and Verizon are pairing up for a new Windows Phone stateside, according to EvLeaks. The handset is said to carry model number SM-W750V with a codename "Huron". Given Samsung's strong Android devotion, it will be the manufacturer's first Windows Phone in roughly a year.

The SM-W750V has been leaked before, being said to carry a 5-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 and LTE support. Other details remain scant, but EvLeaks says it will carry a similar design to the original Galaxy S released in 2010.

Samsung hasn't put much faith into the Windows Phone platform so far, releasing only a few handsets, including the Ativ S I8750 – which was pretty much a Windows version of the Android-based Galaxy S III. Verizon is the largest carrier in the US, and a Windows Phone in its stores could have huge benefits for Microsoft's mobile marketshare.

It's quite possible Samsung is just recycling the Galaxy S design for its Windows Phone to test the waters of the platform, before it puts research and development dollars behind new hardware.

Apart from the Samsung Ativ Odyssey released to Verizon in January 2013, the only other Windows Phone launched on the carrier in the past year was the Nokia Lumia 928 in May.

It's not the launch of Samsung device without a few leaked pictures and an overall look of the handset before it's even officially confirmed. In the meantime, we'll be looking for more details for when Samsung may launch its next-generation Huron Windows Phone. There's Mobile World Congress 2014 in February, and we wouldn't be surprised if Samsung made an appearance there.