Samsung Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S4 Mini handsets in jet black with faux leather backs hit Russia first

Samsung has given the Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S4 Mini a new twist. The company has launched bth devices in Russia with stitched, faux leather backs in the colour black.

Apart from the design, not much else has changed. The Galaxy S4 is the GT-I9505 variant with a Qualcomm chip, meaning it has a 1.9GHz Snapdragon 600 processor.

The S4 also has a 5-inch Full HD screen, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 13MP front-facing camera, Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean, etc. It will cost about £400 (or 23,202 Ruble) when it lands.

As for the S4 Mini, it has the same 1.7GHz Snapdragon 400 processor. Other S4 Mini specs include a 4.3-inch qHD screen, 1.5GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 8MP front-facing camera, 1,900mAh battery, and Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean.

The S4 Mini will cost about £279 (or 16,216 Ruble). It will release alongside the Black Edition Samsung Galaxy S4 in Russia next month. There’s no word yet on global availability for either handset.