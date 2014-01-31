  1. Home
Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 3 Neo, featuring 5.5-inch display and S-Pen

  Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 3 Neo, featuring 5.5-inch display and S-Pen
Samsung Poland has officially taken the wraps off the rumoured Galaxy Note 3 Neo, its cheaper phablet aimed at customers on a budget.

The Neo will be shipping globally in February, in black, white and green, and in both 3G and LTE+ versions. The handset features a 5.5-inch AMOLED (720 x 1080) display, 8-megapixel BSI rear-camera with LED flash, 2-megapixel front-facing camera, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal memory, MicroSD card support, and a 3,100 mAh battery.

In typical Samsung fashion LTE brings speed, as the LTE+ model features a speedier hexa-core processor with two 1.7GHz Cortex-A15 cores and four 1.3GHz Cortex-A7 cores, while the 3G version sticks to a quad-core 1.6GHz processor.

Compared to the Galaxy Note 3 that began shipping in autumn 2013, the Galaxy Note 3 Neo drops the specifications down a touch and sheds 0.2-inches off the screen. Samsung hasn't revealed any pricing, but it's assumed the Neo will be the cheaper take on the flagship Galaxy Note to save customers money. But don't worry, you'll still get the faux-leather back with your Neo purchase.

Samsung has already said it won't launch the Galaxy Note 3 Neo in the US or UK. We should have more details regarding worldwide availability closer to Mobile World Congress on 24 February.

