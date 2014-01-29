Samsung Galaxy S5 camera could be 21-megapixels
The Samsung Galaxy S5, expected to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February, may be sporting a 21-megapixel camera.
The rumour has surfaced after a photo leaked online which was taken by Samsung device model SM-G900-V. This is thought to be the model number for the Galaxy S5 that will arrive at Verizon in the US.
READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 to launch in two plastic versions with fingerprint scanner, says analyst
The photo below, of a lens being covered by a digit, appeared on Flipboard, posted by user @123fliptest. Judging by the "test" in the name, Samsung could be building deeper Flipboard camera integration into the new flagship handset. This could be related to the rumoured new UI we've seen online a lot lately.
READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 new UI leaks again looking like an attractive Google Now
The EXIF data from the photo revealed a 5312 x 2988 resolution image in 16:9 ratio which equates to 16-megapixels. But if Samsung sticks with the usual 4:3 sensor it will be able to manage even higher quality, reaching up to 21-megapixels.
Expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S5 unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February, from where we'll bring you the hands-on experience.
- iPhone 11, iPhone XI or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- Leaked LG G7 ThinQ render reveals phone's colours, mystery side button
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ review: The best Android phone, bar none
- Where to buy the new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: What's the story so far?
- (Product)Red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus official, available Friday 13 April
- LG G7 ThinQ confirmed, will be officially unveiled in May
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for April 2018
Comments