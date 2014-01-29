Samsung Galaxy S5 camera could be 21-megapixels

The Samsung Galaxy S5, expected to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February, may be sporting a 21-megapixel camera.

The rumour has surfaced after a photo leaked online which was taken by Samsung device model SM-G900-V. This is thought to be the model number for the Galaxy S5 that will arrive at Verizon in the US.

The photo below, of a lens being covered by a digit, appeared on Flipboard, posted by user @123fliptest. Judging by the "test" in the name, Samsung could be building deeper Flipboard camera integration into the new flagship handset. This could be related to the rumoured new UI we've seen online a lot lately.

The EXIF data from the photo revealed a 5312 x 2988 resolution image in 16:9 ratio which equates to 16-megapixels. But if Samsung sticks with the usual 4:3 sensor it will be able to manage even higher quality, reaching up to 21-megapixels.

Expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S5 unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February, from where we'll bring you the hands-on experience.