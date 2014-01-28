  Samsung Galaxy Grand Neo official, 5-incher quietly launches with no bells or whistles

Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy Grand Neo, a 5.01-inch 800 x 480 handset previously revealed in a leaked document distributed at the beginning of January.

The phone formerly known as the Galaxy Grand Lite has been listed on the official Samsung Levant website, along with a list of specifications and gallery of pics.

It comes with a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 5-megapixel camera on the rear, 0.3-megapixel snapper on the front and 1GB of RAM. There is 16GB of storage available and a microSD card slot that is capable of expanding that by a further 64GB.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 8 hours of 3G internet usage, 10 hours of Wi-Fi internet usage. The 2,100mAh battery is also said to give up to 11 hours of talk time.

Wi-Fi Direct is supported and it comes with Bluetooth 4.0 LE on board. There's no 4G support, but it does come with some of the fancier Samsung system software, including Multi Window to allow two apps to be open on the screen at once.

Although there's no word of the flavour of Android employed on Samsung's own website, a Dutch retailer has listed the Galaxy Grand Neo for order and claims that it comes with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

It is charging 260 euros for the phone SIM-free. There is no word on official UK pricing or even if it's coming to the country. Like the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo expected to be announced soon, it might not ever make it to these shores.