  Samsung's first Tizen smartphone shown off in leaked photo, revealing 4.8-inch HD display

Samsung's first Tizen-based smartphone has been revealed in leaked photo.

Korean website MovePlayer posted a leaked image of the ZEQ9000 Tizen smartphone from Samsung, though the website's unnamed source said it could launch with the name Zeke, because Samsung allegedly filed that brand name in August.

PhoneArena noted that the leak could be a fake, but the smartphone's design is very familiar and could therefore be authentic. The smartphone's display also echoes Tizen 2.1 screenshots that surfaced in December.

The Tizen operating system is set to be an alternative to Android, just like the Firefox OS launched by Mozilla in 2013. A version of the software was shown on the Galaxy S4 in September 2013 featuring a clean user interface with a Windows Phone feel to the tile layout. The strong colour variations and notifications gave it a hint of Android crossed with iOS 7.

Moveplayer also leaked some specs: the Zeke will allegedly launch with a 4.8-inch HD display and 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 CPU. As for the smartphone's size, it'll be marginally smaller than the Galaxy S4.

Both Samsung and Intel have revealed that a new wave of devices running the Tizen operating system would unveil on 23 February 2014 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. This news came after Samsung delayed a planned 2013 release for the Tizen smartphone.