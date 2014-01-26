  Samsung and Google sign big ten-year patent partnership

Samsung announced on Sunday that it and Google have entered a ten-year partnership to license each other's current patents and those filed in the future.

It marks a significant move within the patent space, as Samsung will now have access to the patents Google garnered as part of its $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola in 2011.

“We’re pleased to enter into a cross-license with our partner Samsung,” said Allen Lo, deputy general counsel for patents at Google. “By working together on agreements like this, companies can reduce the potential for litigation and focus instead on innovation.” It sounds like a clear stab at Apple, who has gone after Samsung and Google's Motorola in the courtroom over Android smartphones.

Samsung and Google are remaining quiet about specifics. They are not talking about how the patents will be utilised by either company. However, it means that neither will sue each other, and more importantly, it shows Samsung doesn't plan to veer from Google anytime soon.

“This agreement with Google is highly significant for the technology industry,” said Dr. Seungho Ahn, the head of Samsung’s intellectual property center. “Samsung and Google are showing the rest of the industry that there is more to gain from cooperating than engaging in unnecessary patent disputes.”