Samsung Galaxy S5 to launch in two plastic versions with fingerprint scanner, says analyst

Samsung has plans to launch two versions of the Galaxy S5 this spring, and both will be in plastic instead of one in aluminium as previously believed, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. We typically stay away from analyst reports here at Pocket-lint, but Kuo has made a slew of accurate calls in the past.

One of the versions is called "Prime" and one is called "Standard" by the analyst. The two version marketing strategy is presumably set to take on the same pricing structure as the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C launched by Apple in autumn of 2013.

Both versions will carry a 5.2-inch display, with the "Prime" model said to pack a 1440 x 2560 resolution with a 565ppi pixel density, and the "Standard" model packing a 1080 x 1920 pixel density with 423ppi. The "Prime" version is said to feature a 32-bit octa-core Samsung Exynos 5430 processor, and the "Standard" model is said to feature a 32-bit quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor.

Kuo reiterates what we've heard in the past regarding a fingerprint scanner found on the next-gen Samsung devices, however the analyst didn't name where the technology would be found. Previous rumours have stated Samsung is weighing putting the security technology under the display to make for a more seamless process when unlocking the handsets, instead of an external fingerprint scanner as found on the iPhone 5S or HTC One max.

Earlier this month, Lee Young Hee, executive vice-president of Samsung's mobile business, said: "Many people are fanatical about iris recognition technology. We are studying the possibility." According to the Korea Herald, the eye-tracking technology been ditched because of the problems it could cause when a user is in a dark area, such as their bedroom.

Further specifications named by the analyst include 3GB of RAM, a 16-megapixel rear-camera, 2-megapixel front-facing camera, 3D gesture support, and a 2850mAh battery. We've previously seen a more polished TouchWiz user-interface leaked for the handsets.

Samsung confirmed earlier this month the Samsung Galaxy S5 will be launched around March or April, along with a redesigned Galaxy Gear smartwatch. SamMobile reported it will launch at an event in London, with a Galaxy S5 Mini and Galaxy S5 Zoom to follow.