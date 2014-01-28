  Samsung Galaxy Note 3 not working with third-party accessories following KitKat update (update)

UPDATE: Samsung has now issued an OTA update to fix these issues and will work to fix any future problems with third-party accessory compatibility.

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 owners who have received the Android 4.4 KitKat update are reporting problems connecting to third-party accessories.

This is a worry as Samsung was reportedly working on a policy that would prohibit its devices from connecting with any accessory that didn't have the Samsung official identification chip. Much in the same way the Galaxy Gear only works with certain Samsung handsets.

We contacted Samsung to ask what was going on. "Samsung is aware of the issue with third-party accessories, and is currently investigating it," was Samsung's response.

There are two reasons this update sounds like a glitch rather than intentional. The first is that the use of the word "issue" in the statement suggests this is a problem, and not intentional. If it was a deliberate move, there would be nothing to investigate.

The second is that third-party accessories would be rendered useless, which would be terrible for Samsung's relationship with accessory manufacturers, and destroy the wider ecosystem around its devices.

The fact that, according to Sammobile, a Spigen S-View case doesn't now work with the Note 3 shows the KitKat update has activated some sort of identification. Perhaps Samsung plans to license its identification chip to third-party manufacturers. With such large market share it does seem like a smart, if cheeky, move by Samsung.

If you've experienced problems with your Note 3 following the KitKat update, feel free to let us know in the comments below.

READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 3 review