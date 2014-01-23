  Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo will not be coming to the UK, says Samsung (update: nor the US)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo, a budget version of the Galaxy Note 3, is now official as Samsung has just confirmed to Pocket-lint that it does exist. However it also told us the UK won't see the handset.

The official line was: "Samsung UK can confirm that the Note 3 Neo will not be coming to the UK market."

READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo pre-order photos suggest imminent launch

While the handset isn't publicly announced yet we know it is coming and will likely make an appearance at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this February. Specs are rumoured to be lower than the Galaxy Note 3, but then the price should be too.

According to rumour the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo will arrive with a 5.55-inch 720p Super AMOLED display, 8-megapixel camera, 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage with microSD expansion, a 3100mAh battery, LTE connectivity, and Android 4.3 Jelly Bean. It should cost €599.

UPDATE: Engadget has been officially told that the Galaxy Note 3 Neo is not going to be available in the US either.