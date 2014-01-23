  Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo pre-order photos suggest imminent launch

The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo has appeared in Belgium in press shots that were meant for a pre-order website.

This is the first press shot of the Neo to get online. It was sent to Sammobile by someone working at a Belgian retailer. The page is set to go live soon but isn't yet public.

A price was confirmed by the source at €599 (£492). This isn't a surprise as rumours have pointed towards a more budget version of the Note 3, which is £600. Hopefully this is also a hiked up pre-order price which will drop when the phone goes on sale.

Since the source didn't reveal any specs we have to stick with the rumour mill. Leaks so far would have us believe the Neo will arrive with a 5.55-inch 720p Super AMOLED display, 8-megapixel camera, 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage with microSD expansion, a 3100mAh battery, LTE connectivity, and Android 4.3 Jelly Bean. These are inferior specs when compared to the Note 3, which is why we're hoping the price will be lower when it arrives in the UK.

When the device will arrive is still in question. But with Mobile World Congress at the end of February we'd expect it to be officially announced and on sale by then.

