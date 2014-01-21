  Samsung Unpacked 2014 coming on 23 February with new smartphone and TouchWiz UI reveal?

It looks like we could see Samsung unveil a new smartphone at its Samsung Unpacked 2014 event at Mobile World Congress on 23 February. Could this be the fabled Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo/Lite or flagship Galaxy S5? We should also see the new TouchWiz UI, along with an announcement of an April release date.

According to Mobile Review's Eldar Murtazin, we will see Sammy's new flagship Galaxy S5 handset unveiled at 6pm in Barcelona at MWC 2014. He also says we can expect the same price as the S4 which was £630 at launch. We're not certain the device part is true, although the event time and date sound correct.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 new UI leaks again looking like an attractive Google Now

While we'd love to see the Samsung Galaxy S5 unveiled it would be a first for Samsung at MWC. More likely we'll see the affordable Galaxy Note 3 Neo or Lite appear on stage at Samsung Unpacked 2014, as Samsung has often used the trade show to expand its portfolio. Along with new device(s) should be the new UI we've seen so much of being leaked on the internet.

The new UI appears to take the best bits from every OS so far to create an at-a-glance feed of everything happening in the user's world. It seems to do the same as Windows Phone does in using Tiles to offer instant information from different apps. Even a message from a friend is displayed as a full tile with her photo and a snippet of the text.

Real world information is also updated with your team's result, your flight times, map routes, run times and even spending.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 release date, rumours and everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo or Lite should come with a 5.7-inch display, 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor on the 4G model and 3GB of RAM.

READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Lite/Neo release date, rumours and everything you need to know