  Samsung reportedly considering fingerprint sensor under Galaxy S5 display

Samsung is set to include a fingerprint sensor in its upcoming Galaxy S5 smartphone, rather than iris recognition technology as previously tipped, according to Korea Herald.

According to the newspaper, the South Korean company is looking to take things a step further than Apple and HTC with its fingerprint sensor, by putting it under the display panel so users can scan their fingers where they would otherwise already be unlocking the screen, the report says.

Earlier this month, Lee Young Hee, executive vice-president of Samsung's mobile business, said: "Many people are fanatical about iris recognition technology. We are studying the possibility." According to the Korea Herald, it's been ditched because of the problems it could cause when a user is in a dark area, such as their bedroom.

Samsung, of course, is keeping mum about the specifics of its Galaxy S5 handset, but has confirmed it will launch in March or April along with a Galaxy Gear successor carrying a more sleek design. If the fingerprint sensor under the display is a reality, it could give Samsung a nice marketing tactic against the iPhone 5S.

Beyond a fingerprint sensor, the handset is tipped to have a 2K QHD display, 20-megapixel rear-camera, and aluminium and plastic designs equivalent to the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C.