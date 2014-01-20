  Samsung Galaxy S5 new UI leaks again looking like an attractive Google Now

Samsung's refreshed UI looks almost certain now. Yet more photos have leaked online at the same time as the Galaxy S5 rumour mill gets up to speed.

We're expecting to see the new Samsung UI unveiled on the Samsung Galaxy S5 at Mobile World Congress in February.

Prodigious leakster @evleaks has posted another photo of the UI on Twitter. There are no details to back the photos up but they speak for themselves. Samsung is moving into BlinkFeed territory with a dash of Google Now for good measure. We've already seen this UI when we got our hands-on the Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro at CES - it looks like a more connected version is what mobiles will be getting.

The new UI appears to take the best bits from every OS so far to create an at-a-glance feed of everything happening in the user's world. It seems to do the same as Windows Phone does in using Tiles to offer instant information from different apps. Even a message from a friend is displayed as a full tile with her photo and a snippet of the text.

Real world information is also updated with your team's result, your flight times, map routes, run times and even spending. The sports features should be accurate as Samsung is tipped to be releasing the Galaxy S5 with a host of health and sports accessories.

As for the recorded spending part, the fact this screen includes Starbucks suggests you can pay with the phone. This may be a US-only feature for Google Wallet, or it might just show the potential for the UI. But with several UK banks recently supporting touch to pay on phones with Zapp we have high hopes this feature will be available in the UK at launch.

Expect the Samsung Galaxy S5 with its new UI to appear at MWC in February.

