  Samsung Galaxy S5 with iris scanner, 20-megapixel camera and 2K screen expected in March

The Samsung Galaxy S5 is expected to be unveiled in March or April 2014 and according to one tipster, the specs should be impressive.

The informant, who spoke to Phone Arena, said the S5 will come with a 2K QHD display - information that has been doing the rounds on the rumour mill. LG and Sony are also rumoured to be making the resolution jump with their new handsets, so this seems a reasonable expectation from Samsung.

The camera on the Galaxy S5 should be a 20-megapixel shooter, like that of the Sony Xperia Z1. Not the 16-megapixel sensor that's been suggested so far then, but it should feature new optical image stabilisation for Lumia-like quality in its shots. It will also be able to record 4K video and shoot pictures while doing so.

There's been a lot of discussion around the battery, with up to 4000mAh expected. Phone Arena's source disagrees, saying we can expect a 2900mAh battery powering the handset. We're taking this one with a pinch of salt, as we would imagine that screen chews up a lot of power.

Finally that much-rumoured iris sensor that scans your eye for security. It sounds a little out there for us but this tipster claims it will be making an appearance. The source says the S5 will have a "state of the art iris sensor and wide range of health accessories". He also says to expect the usual plastic build rather than anything premium - which will be a shame if it's true.

