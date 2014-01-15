Is Samsung planning a 5-inch Windows Phone handset?
Samsung may be planning a new Windows Phone flagship for 2014. A user agent for a handset with the codename of SM-W750V has popped up in several instances, with its default web browser listed as Internet Explorer, pointing to the Windows Phone operating system.
Key details remain unclear about the handset, but through Bluetooth approval in the US and shipping documents leaked in 2013, we can gather the SM-W750V carries a 5-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920x1080 and LTE support.
Samsung hasn't put much faith into the Windows Phone platform thus far, releasing only a few handsets, including the Ativ S I8750 – which was pretty much a Windows version of the Android-based Galaxy S III. With the Windows Phone 8 GDR3 update providing better hardware support, Samsung may finally be ready to jump back in the game with a phablet, alongside the Nokia Lumia 1520, for the Windows Phone ecosystem.
It's not a Samsung phone launch without a few leaked pictures, and we expect those to come soon. In the meantime, we'll be looking for more details for when Samsung may launch its next-generation Windows Phone. There's Mobile World Congress 2014 in February, and we wouldn't be surprised if Samsung made an appearance there.
