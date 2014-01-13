  Samsung Galaxy S5 to launch in London, S5 Mini and S5 Zoom to follow

We hope you don't mind spoilers, as SamMobile has a few key details about Samsung's Galaxy S5, one of the most anticipated devices of 2014.

According to the publication, Samsung will make the Galaxy S5 available in both metallic and plastic models - similar to how Apple offers a plastic iPhone 5C and metal iPhone 5S. The metal Galaxy S5 model is said to cost around 800 euro, and the plastic model around 650 euro, with a screen size tipped at 5.25-inches, as we've heard before.

The screen will be a 2560 x 1440 Super AMOLED display, with other internals including a Exynos 6 or Snapdragon 805 processor depending on the market, 16-megapixel camera, an unspecified front-facing camera, and Android 4.4 KitKat as its software. Details about RAM, battery capacity, and optical image stabilisation support for the rear-camera weren't shared.

Earlier this month Lee Young Hee, executive vice-president of Samsung's mobile business, confirmed a Gear successor with more advanced functions and lighter design will also launch with the Galaxy S5. Young Hee also added eye tracking technology for the Galaxy S5 has been studied, but it's not clear if it will be included or not at launch.

Posting on Twitter this month, @evleaks, shared three screenshots stating that Samsung is "exploring a new smartphone UI" that may be seen in the Galaxy S5. It appears to clean up the design of TouchWiz and slim-down the font.

The Galaxy S5 is expected to be announced officially at an event in London in March , with a launch to market in early April. SamMobile further reports a Galaxy S5 Mini will launch in May and Galaxy S5 Zoom in June.

