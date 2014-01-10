Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Lite/Neo images leak online, revealing 5.55-inch 720p display and more

It looks like a Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Lite/Neo is definitely in the works, and it might even debut soon.

A spec leak from GSMArena emerged earlier this week, revealing that Samsung is developing a cheaper, smaller version of the Galaxy Note 3 allegedly called the Galaxy Note 3 Lite or Galaxy Note 3 Neo. But now images have surfaced online, thanks to tech blog sammobile.com, which would seem to confirm the device's existence.

The Galaxy Note 3 Lite/Neo's camera module and display size is what makes it noticeably different from the Galaxy Note 3. It'll sport a 5.55-inch 720p HD Super AMOLED display with a 1280 x720 pixel resolution and 265PPI, 8MP rear-facing camera with Full HD 1080p video-recording capabilities, and 2.1MP Full HD front-facing camera for video calls.

The Galaxy Note 3, which debuted in September 2013, has a 5.7-inch 1080p Full HD Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 1920-pixel resolution and 386PPI. It also features a 13MP rear-facing camera with Full HD 1080p video-recording capabilities and 2MP Full HD front-facing camera for video calls.

Other specs for the Galaxy Note 3 Lite/Neo reportedly include Android 4.3 Jelly Bean with Samsung’s TouchWiz UI, S Pen technology, an IR blaster, and support for WiFi 802.11ac, NFC, Bluetooth 4.0 + LE, MHL 2.0. It will also have Samsung’s Exynos 5260 Hexa-Core SoC with Heterogeneous Multi-Processing capabilities. In addition, there will be two variants: LTE and HSPA+.

As you can see from the images, the Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Note 3 Lite/Neo look very similar. They even have the same faux leather backplates and serration patterns. Although there are some differences, especially when it comes to tech specs, the Galaxy Note 3 Lite/Neo will certainly be an enticing "budget" option if it actually lands at a much cheaper price point than the Galaxy Note 3.

Since we have a full spec leak combined with back and front images of the Galaxy Note 3 Lite/Neo, it's safe to say the device will unveil at Mobile World Congress 2014 in Barcelona, Spain. And Pocket-lint will be there to catch the news as it breaks.