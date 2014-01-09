  Samsung Galaxy S5 should launch in April with new Galaxy Gear, it may even have an eye-scanner

Just like buses when one rumour comes along there's another two right behind it. In this news piece it looks like the Samsung Galaxy S5 flagship will launch this April, come with an eye-scanner for security and be unveiled with the new Galaxy Gear smartwatch.

The new Galaxy Gear is a near certainty after Lee Young Hee, executive vice-president of the company’s mobile business, said the S5 would be shipping with the Gear successor. We also know from this statement that it should be arriving around March or April time.

"We’ve been announcing our first flagship model in the first half of each year, around March and April, and we are still targeting for release around that time," Lee said. "When we release our S5 device, you can also expect a Gear successor with more advanced functions, and the bulky design will also be improved."

While an eye-scanner will be great it's not certain that we'll see that level in this particular handset. In order to compete with the extra layer of security Apple offers with its Touch ID scanner on the iPhone 5S, now would be a good time for Samsung to introduce its offering.

"Many people are fanatical about iris recognition technology," Lee said at CES. "We are studying the possibility."

We will be at Samsung's launch event in Barcelona at MWC next month so keep your eyes peeled as there might be a device announced that can spot them.