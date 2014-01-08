  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy Grand Neo: 5-inch budget Android for 299 euro leaks

Samsung could be preparing a new addition to its Grand family, known as the Samsung Galaxy Grand Neo, if a leaked document is to be believed.

Delivered to GSMarena, what appear to be internal Samsung documents give us all the information on this new big-screen Android smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Grand Neo will come with a 5-inch 800 x 480 resolution display, marking this out as a big, but budget, handset. There's a quad-core 1.7GHz chipset with 1GB of RAM powering it.

The 8GB of internal memory is a little on the low side, but with expansion up to 64GB via microSD, you should have plenty of space for movies and music.

There's a 5-megapixel camera on the rear and a 0.3-megapixel front camera, along with the normal connectivity, but no LTE. It measures 143.7 x 77.1 x 9.6mm. There's a 2100mAh battery.

The software is said to be Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, along with the normal Samsung software additions.

GSMarena says that it will be priced at €299 (£250) in Europe, which sounds like a reasonable price for a 5-inch device, although the low resolution of the display may be a concern: you might be better off looking for a discounted price on one of last year's devices instead.

There's no official word from Samsung or confirmation of exactly where the Samsung Galaxy Grand Neo will be available.

