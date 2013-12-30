  Samsung to introduce 4K UHD Galaxy S5 with 4GB of double speed DDR4 RAM?

Samsung has announced that it has developed the first LPDDR4 RAM. In long form that’s the first 8-gigabit, lover power, double rate 4 RAM. Which means it could reveal the new Samsung Galaxy S5 packing 4GB of RAM, soon. As a result, it says, we can expect 4K UHD screens on smartphones and tablets.

The Korean giant has already announced it's got the world’s biggest UHDTV at 110-inches and it could soon have the fastest, highest resolution smartphones too. The new chip was built using the 20nm process meaning it can offer 1GB on a single die. In other words it’s the largest density on a DRAM component to date.

READ: ARM has confirmed Samsung will be unveiling 64-bit Exynos chips soon: 128-bit chips to follow

With this much RAM in a handset you could look forward to faster applications, even higher resolution displays, longer battery life and more advanced features. Thanks to the Low Voltage Swing Terminal Logic I/O interface this uses it should be, at 3200Mbps, twice as fast as current DDR3 RAM offerings.

Samsung has said it will mean 4K UHD screens in its smartphones, tablets and notebooks can arrive soon: "With the new chip, Samsung will focus on the premium mobile market including large screen UHD smartphones, tablets and ultra-slim notebooks that offer four times the resolution of Full HD."

READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 to have 2560 x 1440 display, Galaxy S6 4K UHD screen?

Power savings are also a big plus for DDR4 as it can achieve a 50 per cent higher performance than current DDR3 RAM while using 60 per cent less energy.

Samsung has said it will be introducing 64-bit processors in 2014, and these can support more RAM, so this jump to more-efficient 4GB LPDDR4 makes sense. We’d expect to see it appear first in the Samsung Galaxy S5 which should be introduced at MWC in February.