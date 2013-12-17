Samsung releases Smartphone GamePad for your Android gaming fingers

Samsung has announced that its Smartphone GamePad, a game controller for mobile phones, is now available in select European countries. The GamePad works with mobile devices ranging from 4- to 6.3-inches, letting users play games a bit more comfortably rather than touching the screen.

The GamePad features an eight-way d-pad, two analogue sticks, four action buttons, two trigger buttons, and a select button, start button, and play button. It connects with a Galaxy smartphone or tablet over an NFC tag, and Samsung says the action can be done quickly with the play button. For other Android phones, pairing is done over Bluetooth.

A compatible Mobile Console app is encouraged for use alongside the GamePad. It allows users to see what apps are compatible with the GamePad, and additionally, games can be purchased. There are 35 dedicated games available at launch with much more to come in 2014, says Samsung. Titles including EA’s Need for Speed Most Wanted, Gameloft’s Asphalt8: Airborne, Modern Combat 4: Zero Hour, SEGA’s Virtua Tennis Challenge, and more, are currently available.

Samsung also says the GamePad can be used with Galaxy devices hooked up to a TV through an HDMI cable or AllShare Screen Mirroring for a "video game console experience from their living room".

The launch of Samsung's GamePad follows the launch of two similar gadgets for iOS. The Logitech PowerShell and Moga Ace Power were unveiled in October for those who prefer gaming on Apple products.

Samsung hasn't named specific regions (other than Europe) or pricing for the GamePad.