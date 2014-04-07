Samsung Galaxy Core Advance coming early 2014: 4.7-inch, dual-core and Jelly Bean

Samsung has announced a mid to low-end smartphone that offers much of the user interface options of higher-end Galaxy smartphones but for the more budget conscious.

The Samsung Galaxy Core Advance has a 4.7-inch 800 x 480 TFT screen, 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM and comes with 8GB of internal storage. That can be expanded through microSD up to a further 64GB and there is a 5-megapixel camera on the rear, 0.3-megapixel snapper on the front.

It's a relatively small device, measuring 133.3 x 70.5 x 9.7mm, but fairly chunky, weighing 145g. The back has a Soft Feel rear cover and the device brings back the physical keys of former Android handsets. There are dedicated keys for voice recorder, camera, volume, menu, home and power.

Many of Samsung's more recent on-board software applications are present, including S Voice, S Translator, Sound & Shot, Group Play and Easy Mode.

It's not a 4G phone, which will further keep down cost, but it does come with a 2,000mAh which is reasonable for the size of phone.

The Galaxy Core Advance will be released in early 2014 in deep blue and pearl white variants. At present, it has not been revealed which territories will get it first.