  Samsung announces 10M Galaxy Note 3 sales to date, its fastest selling phablet yet

Samsung has revealed that the Galaxy Note 3 has exceeded 10 million units shipped since its launch at the tail end of September. The sales numbers also reveal the Galaxy Note 3 is Samsung's fastest-selling phablet.

Samsung reached the 10 million unit sales mark roughly 60 days after launch. To compare, it took the Galaxy Note II four months to reach 10 million units shipped, and the original Galaxy Note nine months.

The Galaxy Note 3 is an upgraded version of the Galaxy Note 2, with a 5.7-inch screen upped from the 5.5-inch screen found on the older model. A faux leather back and upgraded specifications including a 13-megapixel camera, quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor and 3GB of RAM are found on the newer version. Like the Galaxy Note II, the Galaxy Note 3 features a stylus pen.

The Galaxy Note 3 is available in 58 countries, but Samsung has singled out China specifically as an area of great growth.

To compare, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S4 model took 50 days to hit the 10 million mark.