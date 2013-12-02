New Samsung Galaxy Note 3 colours heading to the UK, including Apple-esque gold trim
Samsung has announced new editions of the Galaxy Note 3 in different colours. You can now get the phablet in merlot red, rose gold white and rose gold black, as well as the existing jet black, classic white and blush pink colour schemes.
The rose gold finish essentially adds a golden surround to the white and black models. It's a popular colour option these days, with Apple introducing a gold iPhone 5S a couple of months ago and HTC recently announcing consumer availability for a gold HTC One smartphone.
READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 3 review
Samsung's rose gold editions also now aesthetically match one of the variants of its Galaxy Gear smartwatch. That device also comes in rose gold, with jet black, oatmeal biege, wild orange and mocha grey versions also available.
UK release date for the new colours will be announced soon. We would expect at least one of them to be a network or retailer exclusive.
READ: Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Lite phablet tipped for MWC unveiling
