Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One Play editions have Android 4.4 KitKat

The latest Android 4.4 KitKat update has begun rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One Google Play editions.

Both the handsets will receive the over-the-air update imminently as it has begun to start hitting handsets already. Since pure Android was the main selling point of these Google Play edition handsets it makes sense that they should be receiving the update now since the Nexus and Moto X devices already have the OS.

READ: Android 4.4 KitKat review

If you haven’t received a notification telling you to update yet go and check in Settings to see if you’ve got the update waiting.

