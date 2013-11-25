  Samsung Galaxy Grand 2 upgrades 5.25-inch screen, battery and power while slimming down

Samsung’s large smartphone hasn’t been around too long and already it has a successor in the Galaxy Grand 2.

The problem with the original Grand was that its massive 5.25-inch screen managed only an 800 x 480 resolution. This time round that’s been addressed, and it now sports a better, but still not amazing, 1280 x 720 (280ppi) TFT screen.

READ: Samsung Galaxy Grand, big screen but low resolution

The insides of the Grand have had an upgraded also, from a dual-core to a quad-core 1.2GHz processor backed by 1.5GB of RAM, 8GB on-board storage and microSD expansion (up to 64GB). The cameras remain 8-megapixels with autofocus and LED flash and 1.9-megapixel with HD video.

Connectivity comes in at the high end with HSPA+ and dual-SIM but no 4G. And the OS is newer with Android 4.3 Jelly Bean on board. Also the battery has been upgraded from 2100 mAh to 2600mAh for what should be plenty of juice to last a full day and then some.

Finally it’s got to be said in spite of its hulk the Grand has slimmed down from 9.6mm to 8.6mm so it comes in at a reasonable 163g. The Samsung Galaxy Grand 2 will be available in White, Black and Pink.

Samsung has confirmed the handset will be coming to the UK but can't give us a date or price just yet. We'll update you as soon we hear more.