Samsung now owes Apple $930 million: Time to crack out the nickels

When Samsung was originally asked to pay Apple $1 billion in damages in the first case ruling, it was much-rumoured that it paid the entire amount in US nickels. This turned out not to be true, sadly. For a start, the final ruling hadn't yet been decided as part of the damages were contested.

It might want to crack out the nickels this time though, as although the contested amount was reduced in the latest case which finished yesterday, it wasn't by much.

Samsung was ordered to pay Apple $290 million in the latest patent dispute case. That brings up the total outstanding balance to $930 million owed to Apple by Samsung. The latest case was based on Samsung infringing several of Apple’s tablet and smartphone patents.

We usually don’t cover this news as it’s petty, slows technology progression and makes us feel a little ill.

"For Apple, this case has always been about more than patents and money," Apple said in a statement. "It has been about innovation and the hard work that goes into inventing products that people love. While it's impossible to put a price tag on those values, we are grateful to the jury for showing Samsung that copying has a cost."

Why innovation can’t be shared to help progress further isn’t mentioned, of course. But sure, it’s not about the money. Where would we be if every musician sued another who riffed off their style?

Samsung presented market research surveys conducted by Apple and third parties that showed myriad of reasons why people bought its phones, including the large screens, longer battery life and close integration with Google. It argued that the presence of the patented Apple technology wouldn't have changed these purchase decisions and so Apple lost no sales. But the jury didn't find enough evidence to support this.

One juror, who is currently using an old Nokia phone, decided to buy a smartphone after sitting through the testimony and trying out the devices that made up part of the evidence in the case.

Did he decide on an Apple or Samsung smartphone? "He said he liked a Sony.”