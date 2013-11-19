  ARM has confirmed Samsung will be unveiling 64-bit Exynos chips soon: 128-bit chips to follow

After Apple unveiled its 64-bit A7 processor in the iPhone 5S the internet has been aflutter with talk of Samsung also releasing a 64-bit chip. While Samsung didn’t deny it, we’ve had nothing too solid until now.

Stephen Woo, Samsung's president of System LSI, said the company would be following in Apple’s footsteps on the CPU front, but nothing more has been heard since.

Now a senior ARM official has confirmed it is working with Samsung to put the finishing touches on a 64-bit Exynos processor due out in smartphones and tablets next year. Presumably this will be one of Samsung’s octa-cores making it, potentially, more powerful than Apple’s A7 CPU.

“Executives from Samsung and ARM had a meeting today. They discussed the ARM 64-bit chip, which is expected to be used in Samsung’s smartphone next year,” were the senior manager's words. An insider at the meeting also noted that 128-bit processors are being planned at ARM - but these won’t arrive for at least another two years.

What's so good about Apple's 64-bit A7 processor? That's double the number of bits that can be handled by current 32-bit chips, which means the iPhone 5S can handle more-complex applications, including high-end gaming - an area Samsung can't ignore with the booming Android gaming market.