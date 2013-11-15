  Samsung could unveil a three-sided wrap-around screen Galaxy phone in 2014

Following on from our story about the three-sided Sammy phone we've found some more images and a new patent photo.

Samsung, not content with just releasing its curved screen Galaxy Round, is working on a three-sided wraparound screen for a Galaxy phone due in 2014.

According to Bloomberg’s sources the new device will arrive next year with a screen that wraps around the edges of the phone so users can read notifications from the side.

Imagine sliding your phone to the top of your pocket and glancing at it, or face down on a table, and seeing notifications. While wearable tech is on its way with Google Glass and Samsung’s own Galaxy Gear smartwatch, it looks like Sammy isn’t giving up on handset notification improvements.

While Samsung remains silent on the rumours of three screens that work independently of each other, the evidence mounts up. This week a patent was published that showed a three-sided Samsung smartphone.

As you can see this stipulates that the screen on the side will also be touch sensitive for easy unlocking using your thumb's natural position.

According to Bloomberg’s source, the phone will feature the same Youm OLED display tech found in the Galaxy Round. Could we see this appear as the new Galaxy Round, or will it land on the Galaxy S5 or Note 4? We’ll have to wait and see.