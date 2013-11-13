  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy Core Plus debuts: 4.3-inch phone with specs that aren't exactly a plus

There's a new Galaxy device on the market, and it's called the Galaxy Core Plus.

According to Engadget, Samsung launched the Galaxy Core Plus in Taiwan. The company quietly revealed the handset's existence with a single product page, displaying key specs and features that are decidedly unimpressive for a second-generation Galaxy Core device.

Samsung originally unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Core in May, marketing it as a dual-SIM smartphone similar in specs to the Samsung Galaxy SII (though it had a design more like the Samsung Galaxy SIII). The Galaxy Core Plus is the second version of the Galaxy Core, but it isn't exactly a plus.

READ: Samsung Galaxy Core: 4.3-inch low-spec smartphone focuses on the core essentials

The specs are even more low-end than before: Android 4.2 OS, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of expandable storage, 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 4.3-inch 800 x 480 display, 5-megapixel rear camera, front VGA camera, etc. The Galaxy Core has more RAM and storage than its successor, while everything else is the same.

The newer handset is very affordable with a NT$ 7,990 (£169) off-contract price tag. But it would probably make more sense to search for a used Galaxy Core rather than taking a step down for the less-advanced Galaxy Plus Core.

