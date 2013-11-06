Samsung Galaxy S5 to have 2560 x 1440 display, Galaxy S6 4K UHD screen?

Samsung has revealed its smartphone display road map and it is looking to implement massive leaps in the resolution of its screens in the next two years.

While we won't quite have Ultra High Definition 4K handsets next year, with that technology being touted for 2015 instead, the company proposes a step up to a WQHD 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution in the "gap" year. It could even be ready in time for when the company plans to launch its next flagship Android phone, currently and unsurprisingly being dubbed the Galaxy S5.

The information was revealed during Samsung's Analyst Day in Seoul in its homeland of South Korea. It also claimed that it is further looking into phones that can bend, flex and even fold.

It has already unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Round this year, but that features a curved screen rather than one that can be manipulated by the user. The LG G Flex is more malleable, it has been proven.

But Samsung is keen to stress that it holds one in every three patents for flexible displays, so there is more to come in the curved smartphone and wearable computing markets from the firm.