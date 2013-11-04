Android 4.3 Jelly Bean arrives on UK Samsung Galaxy S4 handsets: Brings Galaxy Gear support

We reported the rollout of Android 4.3 Jelly Bean to Samsung Galaxy S4 in October, now they're arriving in the UK. We've just updated our Galaxy S4 with the new OS.

As is often the way with Android rollouts it can take a while from the get-go to actually filter down to all handsets. Samsung has been spending a while tweaking the OS with its various skins and apps so it works, hopefully, seamlessly from the first release.

Rather exciting for Galaxy S4 users is that this new OS will bring functionality for the Samsung Galaxy Gear Smartwatch which was previously only available if you owned a Galaxy Note 3 handset. Other new features include Open GL 3.0, Samsung Knox, TRIM support, improved RAM management, improved display colour reproduction, a better launcher with less issues, a new keyboard, a new Samsung browser, Samsung Wallet pre installed, a new Reading Mode, new Camera firmware, and minor UI tweaks.

Like all software updates, Android 4.3 can be downloaded to the Galaxy S4 over-the-air. You can check for the update from your handset manually by going to Settings > More > About device > Software update. We'll be keeping a close eye on more countries gaining the update as it is rolled out by Samsung.