  Samsung is taking over Portobello Road to let you play with gadgets not yet out in the UK

If you want to get your hands on some Sammy kit that's yet to arrive on British shores, now's your chance. Samsung will have its Galaxy Studio set up for you to play with the Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Gear, Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014 edition) and Galaxy Tab Kids.

Eight shops local to the west London street are also taking part by integrating the tech into their services. The 10500 hair salon will have gadgets with which customers can build a portfolio of hair styles while they wait, ready to show their stylist when it's then turn in the chair. Similarly, the Coco nail shop will add photos of your finished nails to a scrapbook for others to view, helping future choices.

L'Epicerie Deli & Café will let you calculate the cost of food and drink before you order; Provenance Butcher lets you browser recipes to find meat to match wines for example; and Coffee Plant Café, Kuka Me jewellery and Mushroom will also be taking part.

So if you want to get your hands on the kit, including the Tab Kids which isn't yet out in the UK, head down to Portobello Road between 9am and 6pm. The set-up will be in effect from Saturday 19 October until Sunday 24 November.