Android 4.3 Jelly Bean leaked for Samsung Galaxy S4 - get it early if you just can't wait

Samsung has promised the latest Android 4.3 OS update for its Galaxy S4 since it launched the Galaxy Note 3 toting the software. But with the myriad adjustments needed to make it Samsung ready the S4 version still hasn't arrived, officially.

A leaked version of the operating system is now on the interwebs. A few have appeared before but this is the first one to be updated with mere bug fixes over the last version. That means Sammy is very close to releasing the new operating system. It also means that any intrepid virtual explorers out there can take the leap early and install the OS now.

This version of Android 4.3, date stamped October 8, should land officially in the coming weeks so be sure you want it badly before installing this unfinished version. It will wipe your firmware completely so don't take this lightly.

And for those willing to wait you can expect the update to roll out soon, with different networks updating as and when they are ready.

Android 4.3 Jelly Bean should offer blocking of apps for parental use, accessiblity tweaks for notifications sent via Bluetooth, easier text input, faster user-switching, dial pad autocomplete, background Wi-Fi location and support for Africaans, Amharic, Hindi, Swahili and Zulu.

The download and instal instructions can be found here.

