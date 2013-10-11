  Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini leaks for AT&T and Sprint reveal new colours headed to US

The Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini for US carriers AT&T and Sprint has surfaced online in three new colours.

Notable leakster @evleaks published two photos of the handset on Twitter, indicating that it is slated to land for both carriers in new hues. Sprint is reportedly set to get the colours Black Mist and White Frost, while AT&T can expect pink.

There's no additional details about these smartphones and their vivid coats of paint, including no word about when they'll arrive or how much they'll cost. The Galaxy S4 Mini is only available in Europe at the moment, and it hasn't even officially launched in the US, but many reports in recent couple months have suggested it will hit major carriers in the States soon.

Samsung's shrunken device has a 4.3-inch qHD Super AMOLED display (960×540), Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 dual-core processor clocked at 1.7GHz, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB of internal storage, support for Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 and NFC, 1,900mAh battery, 8-megapixel sensor on the back and 1.9-megapixel camera on the front.

Read: Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini review

During Pocket-lint's review of the Galaxy S4 Mini, we found it was a terrific little phone with solid battery performance, brilliant sound quality and a really nice form factor.